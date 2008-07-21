  Panasonic unveils 14.7MP digi compact - the DMC-FX150

Panasonic has added a 14.7-megapixel model to its Lumix FX Premium range of digital cameras.

Equipped with a 28mm wide-angle lens, the FX150 is built around a "high-speed, high-performance, next-generation image processing system" - the Venus Engine IV.

The manufacturer explains: "...[this] not only helps render exquisitely beautiful images in burst mode or when shooting in low light, it's also more energy-efficient than any predecessor models, allowing 330 pictures (CIPA) per battery charge".

Also worth a mention are the FX150's host of capture tools, which include the exposure bracketing available on previous models plus a new colour bracketing function that can record colour, monochromatic and sepia shots of an image at the same time with a single press of the shutter button.

The FX150 also introduces a new multi-exposure function that superimposes up to three consecutively shot images.

Also in the FX150, the white balance function has been improved from conventional one-axis compensation to two-axis compensation with a colour temperature setting that allows more precise adjustment.

For the AF, FX150 allows user to set focus freely among 11 focus points.

The newly added AF tracking function automatically tracks the subject once the AF has been set, even if the subject moves around.

And Panasonic says that face detection accuracy has also been increased, allowing continuous AF/AE adjustment "even if a face moves or turns sideways to the camera".

Looks-wise - the FX150 features a new panel, which boasts a wide viewing angle for its 2.7-inch large Intelligent LCD.

It is available in silver or black.

No price as yet but we'll keep you posted.