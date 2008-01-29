Panasonic launches the DMC-FS3 digi-compact

Panasonic has launched its spring collection of compacts just days before the start of the photography tradeshow PMA in Las Vegas.

The 8.1 megapixel Lumix DMC-FS3 is built around a 3x Optical Zoom f2.8 Leica DC Vario-Elmarit Lens, which delivers a 35mm film camera equivalent focal range of 33-100mm.

It also boasts Panasonic's fourth generation, Venus Engine IV processor, a 230,000-dot high-resolution LCD with Intelligent LCD function, on which snappers can watch their pics in a slideshow and listen to music at the same time.

The processor supports shooting at 3fps at full resolution, and in High-Speed Burst shooting mode, it delivers 7fps.

Snappers also get unlimited consecutive shooting, which lets you continue shooting until the memory card is full.

The DMC-FS3 also features iA (Intelligent Auto) mode, which comprises five shooting-assist functions; Mega O.I.S. for image stabilisation, Intelligent ISO Control, and Intelligent Scene Selector.

Also - it incorporates a Face Detection system, which detects up to 15 human faces to set the focus and appropriate exposure for it automatically.

And another feature is the Easy Zoom feature, which shifts the lens instantly to full zoom at the touch of a button.

Panasonic adds that the camera boasts 50MB of internal memory, as well as SD and SDHC compatibility.

The DMC-FS3 will be available in silver, black blue, pink and green. We have no price as yet.