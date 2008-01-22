Panasonic unveils entry-level Lumix

Panasonic has announced a new Lumix digital camera, the DMC-LS80, built around an 8.1 megapixel sensor and a newly developed Lumix DC VARIO lens system with 3x optical zoom.

This lens delivers a focal range of the equivalent to 33-100mm on a 35mm film camera.

The camera is designed to be easy to use with an Intelligent mode that combines Mega O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilizer), Intelligent ISO Control, Auto Macro mode and finally a Quick AF system.

Its 230,000-dot high resolution, 2.5 inch LCD monitor detects lighting conditions and controls the brightness level of the LCD for shooting in any lighting situation.

Additional features include a High Sensitivity mode, which will allow recording at ISO 6400 thanks to the Venus Engine III.

The camera also boasts a shutter release time lag of 0.005s. In the consecutive shooting mode, it is possible to shoot at 2.5 frames per second in full resolution. And in High-Speed Burst shooting mode, the camera fires off 5.5 shots per second.

In addition to recording standard VGA (640 x 480), the DMC-LS80 can record WVGA (848 x 480) motion pictures at 30 frames per second.

The camera also offers 24MB of internal memory and is compatible with SDHC memory cards.

The DMC-LS80 is available in silver and pink, but the price and availability have yet to be published.