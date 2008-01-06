  CES 2008: Panasonic 32GB SDHC card unveiled

Panasonic has announced the development of the world’s first 32 GB SDHC Memory Card with Class 6 speed specification designed for recording High Definition video at CES in Las Vegas.

The announcement means users of the card could store up to eight hours of High Definition video at a resolution of 1440 x 1080i and approximately five hours and 20 minutes of 1920 x 1080i full High Definition video on a single card.

The card is also equipped with a new user-friendly labeling feature, which allows users to write titles or comments directly onto labels on the front and back of the card.

The company is hoping owners of its two new HD ready camcorders will use the card for recording their movies.

No word on pricing as yet.