Panasonic 8GB SDHC memory card launched

Just when you thought memory cards couldn't get any bigger, Panasonic has unveiled plans for the biggest capacity memory card available; an 8GB Pro High Speed SD card.

The 8GB SD Memory Card, model RP-SDV08GU1K, will be globally released in September, 2007 with a suggested retail price of $159.99 in the US following the growing demand for recording HD video and high resolution images.

According to Panasonic the new card will be able to store approximately 2 hours in AVCHD normal mode, and to store about 3080 10 megapixel still images.

The new model will conform to the SDHC specification, as well as Class 6 Speed specification, which guarantees minimum data transfer speed of 6MB/s.

If that wasn't enough, Panasonic has said that it is also planning to introduce a 16GB model later this year.

