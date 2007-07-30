  Panasonic launches HDC-SD5 and HDC-SX5 high-def camcorders

Panasonic has launched the new HDC-SD5 and HDC-SX5 camcorders.

The Panasonic HDC-SD5 claims the title of the world's smallest and lightest 3CCD High Definition video camera.

The HDC-SX5 is a hybrid model that can record to both SDHC/SD cards and DVD.

Both models use the high-resolution 1920x1080 AVCHD format and feature the 3CCD camera system.

Panasonic in-house tech gives both both an Advanced OIS image stabalisation with gyro sensors and a Crystal Engine image processor.

"HD writer 2.0" editing software is provided with both models. Video data can be saved in either the AVCHD or DVD-VIDEO format, depending on how it will be played back.

Recordings saved in the full-HD AVCHD format are suitable for playback with a Blu-Ray Player.

Available in the US and Europe from September 2007, no info on pricing given.