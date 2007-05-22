  1. Home
Panasonic LUMIX DMC-FX100 announced in the States

Following on from the news of Casio's 12.1 megapixel compact, Panasonic has expanded its LUMIX family of digital cameras with the compact LUMIX DMC-FX100, the world’s first to feature 12.2 megapixel resolution with a 28mm wide-angle lens, beating Casio in the megapixel race by 0.01. Sneaky.

The 28mm wide-angle LEICA DC lens features 3.6x optical zoom, f/2.8 brightness, 1/1.72-inch large CCD and Intelligent Image Stabilization with Mega O.I.S. and Intelligent ISO Control which help with hand-shake movement.

The LUMIX DMC-FX100 will feature a 2.5-inch LCD screen, a slim, lightweight design, a more powerful flash with reach up to 16 metres, high-speed burst shooting, which allows shooting at eight shots per second and a new high sensitivity mode of up to ISO 6400.

The DMC-FX100 can also record 1920 x 1080 high-definition still pictures and 1280 x 720 at 15 frames per second video.

Available in two colours, silver and black, the LUMIX DMC-FX100 will be available in the States in July 2007, we will confirm European pricing and availability when we can.

