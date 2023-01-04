(Pocket-lint) - We love Panasonic's mirrorless cameras, they're some of the most feature-rich and configurable cameras on the market.

However, there's always been one thing that lets the system down, and that's the brand's reliance on contrast-based autofocus.

That's all about to change, as Panasonic has announced its latest full-frame mirrorless bodies, and they feature phase hybrid autofocus for the first time.

The Lumix S5II is the successor to 2020's Lumix S5, but it won't replace it entirely, it will instead run alongside as a more premium option.

The S5IIX is launching later this year and is aimed at video professionals, it adds Apple ProRes codecs to the mix along with live streaming features - but is otherwise essentially the same camera.

Both boast a brand-new 24-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and imaging engine while remaining compatible with the existing range of Lumix S lenses.

The new engine allows for internal 6K 4:2:0 10-bit recording and 4K 4:2:2 10-bit at up to 60fps.

A new heat management system allows for unlimited recording times, without significantly increasing the size of the camera.

There's high-speed recording, at up to 180fps, but this is limited to 1080p.

A 14+ stop V-Log profile is included as standard on both models, and a new real-time LUT function enables you to directly apply your grade in-camera.

For photographers, you can now shoot at up to 30fps burst with the electronic shutter, a vast improvement over the original S5.

Meanwhile, upgraded active image stabilisation benefits in both photo and video shooting - compensating as much as 200 per cent compared to conventional stabilisation.

Another small but important upgrade is the switch to a full-size HDMI port, monitor users rejoice.

The Lumix S5II will be available later this month at the competitive price of $1999 / £1999 / €2199.

The Lumix S5IIX is launching in the Spring and will go for $2199 / £2299 / €2499.

Writing by Luke Baker.