(Pocket-lint) - The Panasonic GH5 has been the go-to camera for a huge number of content creators since its launch all the way back in 2017.

Now, we finally get to see its successor, the GH6. Which features a brand new 25.2MP sensor, 5.7K 30P ProRes 4:2:2 video and no recording limits.

Lumix users will be delighted to see that the camera remains a part of the Micro Four Thirds ecosystem, so GH5 users looking to upgrade can bring their lenses along with them.

The GH6 has 3-inch flip-out touchscreen LCD monitor on the rear and the same 3.68 million dot OLED viewfinder found on the GH5.

The new camera features something that Panasonic calls Dynamic Range Boost which uses clever circuitry and beefy onboard processing to create a higher dynamic range image.

The Dynamic Range Boost feature also reduces noise and improves image quality at high ISO settings.

All this processing takes a lot of cooling, though, and that's why the GH6 features an active cooling fan to keep things running smoothly.

Panasonic has placed a lot of emphasis on the new codecs supported, in particular the many flavours of ProRes that are offered.

As these heavier new codecs require much faster data rates for storage, a CFexpress slot has been added. Many of the new codecs will require writing to the CFexpress card as SD cards won't be able to keep up.

There is a USB-C 3.2 port onboard, and Panasonic plans to allow recording to an external SSD via a firmware update, which would likely be the cheaper option.

Unfortunately, the autofocus system remains contrast-detect based, so GH5 users hoping for a massive boost in autofocus capabilities may be somewhat disappointed.

The GH6 is available to pre-order now at a price of $2,200 for the body only variant.

Writing by Luke Baker.