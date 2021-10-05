Panasonic Lumix GH6 launch likely 27 October?

(Pocket-lint) - We know the Panasonic Lumix GH6 top-tier Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera is coming - this was confirmed by Panasonic back in May this year - but the exact date for a fuller reveal has remained unknown.

Now there's the suggestion that its full reveal is imminent, to coincide with Panasonic Lumix's 20th anniversary event - which is set for 27 October 2021. That would indeed be fitting with the company's "before end of 2021" release date promise, which was the best information we had prior.

We already know some information about the Lumix GH6 - that it'll shoot 4K120p and 5.7K60p video without time limits, for example - but there's still a lot of unknowns about the top-end Micro Four Thirds camera.

It's clearly an important camera for Panasonic, both in terms of professional and prosumer placement, which during 2021 has already released the second-generation GH5 - not quite pleasing all its customers enough, given the minor differences the M2 model hosts compared to the original.

The Lumix GH6, then, is set to be the real step-up camera. The Micro Four Thirds king, if you will. It promises to be reasonably priced, too, at "around $2,500". But what else will it offer? Well, we'll just have to wait and see if Panasonic reveals all on the 27 October...