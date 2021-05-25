(Pocket-lint) - It's official: Panasonic has announced that the Lumix GH6 is in development. But not the kind of it's going to arrive at some point kind of announcement. Nope, the GH6 will be available in stores before 2021 is over and out - and, the company says, for "around $2,500".

The announcement may seem peculiarly timed - because the GH5 Mark II was announced in tandem - but the GH6's aim is to net upgraders and videographers seeking for the utmost in video specification.

Not everything is known about the camera just yet, of course, it's more a tease of what to expect. We can confirm that an all-new sensor and processing engine will be on board, though, which will open the lid on various video specifications to a high-end level.

Just how high-end are we talking? Well, the GH6 will be able to shoot 4:2:2 10-bit Cinema 4K at 60p with no limit to recording time. There's also 4K120p and 5.7k60p options, we're presuming also with no limit to recording time (though that second detail isn't confirmed).

As the also-just-announced GH5 M2 supports live-streaming via Wi-Fi, we suspect the GH6 will also pick up this feature - and, potentially, other Panasonic cameras moving forward.

So that's about as much as is known right now: the Lumix GH6 will be Panasonic's Micro Four Thirds pioneer, the model in pursuit of video perfection. More specification and detail as and when we know them.

