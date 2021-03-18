(Pocket-lint) - When Panasonic launched the S1 back in 2019 it was already a formidable full-frame mirrorless camera. Now it's about to get even stronger, with the introduction of 6K video.

From 6 April 2021 you can visit the official Panasonic support page to download new firmware - version 2.0 - which adds 5.9K resolution C4K standard capture. There's also 4K at 60/50p with 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording if shooting in camera. If you're capturing off camera, using an Atomos Ninja V (as pictured), then 5.9K/4K/3.5K Anamorphic 12-bit Raw recording over HDMI is possible.

However, those three capture formats will require you to pay for the DMW-SFU2 software upgrade key. This isn't new, it was an option to open V-Log from day one in the camera's life, but now it adds yet more value. If you've previously paid for DMW-SFU2 then the above extra features come at no additional cost.

So how much will that cost? The DMW-SFU2 key is around £159 or $199. Best prices sourced below:

Irrelevant of whether you possess the software key, however, the new firmware 2.0 will bring additional controls to all S1 owners. The Dual Native ISO setting can now be manually selected - before it was always active - there's also orientation lock, while power save mode is available when powered by an AC adaptor (the DMW-AC10).

Other cameras in Panasonic's full-frame range - the S1H, S1R, and BHG1 - will also be receiving similar firmware updates, should one of those models be in your kit bag.

