(Pocket-lint) - Panasonic officially announced that its next full-frame mirrorless camera, the Lumix S5, will be revealed Wednesday 2 September 2020. Here's how to keep up to speed, how to watch the launch, and what to expect from the camera.

When a Japanese company targets European and American time zones you know its interests in its product are with those markets. Which is exactly how the S5 launch is setup: watch either early/mid-morning or mid-afternoon, depending on where you are in the western hemisphere.

West Coast US: 07:00 (PDT)

East Coast US: 10:00 (EDT)

UK: 15:00 (BST)

Central Europe: 16:00 (CEST)

Japan: 00:00 [+1 Thur 4 September] (JST)

Panasonic has said it will "hold an online launch event for the new full-frame mirrorless camera Lumix S5," while providing a link to a special landing page - this one here - where the product "will be unveiled".

In addition Panasonic says that more information will be added at its official Instagram account @lumix.

While Panasonic's official stance - "Panasonic is committed to meeting the passionate demands of all creators through its Lumix brand,

and the new Lumix S5 is one of the embodiments of this commitment." - is entirely washy, there's a lot more giveaway on the company's official S5 landing page.

The "Moving Images Forward" banner on its official page is the first hint - i.e. that video ("moving images") will be at the forefront of this camera's capabilities - which Lumix ambassador and videographer, Todd White, goes on to support in his teaser YouTube video (see above).

Given Panasonic's interest in the video market - the last S series launch, the S1H, was entirely focused on video - that sounds like a fitting position for the S5. We'll know more when the event kicks off!

Writing by Mike Lowe.