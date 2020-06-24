As the vlogging world gathers momentum, traditional camera makers are setting their sights onto the portable video camera market. The Panasonic Lumix G100 is one such product - but a camera with many points of difference that help set it apart from its competition.

The G100 comes with OZO Audio by Nokia - it's the first time this technology has been used in a consumer camera - which can utilise the three on-board cameras to isolate audio. It's even clever enough to use face-detection tracking and isolate audio to that specific area - matching face to voice for the best possible quality without interference.

Principally the G100 is part of the Lumix G range, meaning it's an interchangeable lens mirrorless camera. You can switch out lenses as you wish, adjusting the camera's capabilities as a result. Primarily, however, we suspect most will use this small-scale package with the 12-32mm ultra-compact zoom lens - which comes as part of the kit package - for its wide-angle capabilities.

While most G series cameras aren't huge by any means, the G100 is considerably smaller than its G series cousins. This isn't a replacement for anything that already exists in the range - it's Panasonic's answer to other small-sensor alternatives, such as the Sony ZV-1 and Canon PowerShot G7 X III.

The Lumix G100 comes with a vari-angle screen which can be maneouvred to the side of the camera for self shooting. If you'd rather use a viewfinder then a high-resolution one in built-in - it offers 3,680k dots, which is more than many pro-grade digital cameras - which will be great for shooting when in bright sunlight.

Video quality is 4K at 30fps maximum (the frame crop is 1.47x though), while slow-mo options are also available. Vlog-L is included if you wish to grade content.

There's also built-in electronic image stabilisation (EIS) which combines with lens optical image stabilisation (OIS) to produce a 5-axis system that can negate the 'bounce' when walking and counter handshake that's often magnified when shooting one-handed.

Designed with the social media minded as its users, there's also a Frame Marker feature which permits vertical video or puts coloured borders on the screen to show you, say, the 5:4 ratio for Instagram. Then there's a dedicated Send Image button to push footage to a smart device via the Lumix Sync app with ease.

The Panasonic Lumix G100 will be available from the end of July 2020, priced £589 body-only, £679 with the 12-32mm kit lens. Order either before 31 August 2020 and you'll get a free DMW-SHGR1 tripod grip to use with the camera.