Panasonic is well known for its Micro Four Thirds cameras, with its latest, the Lumix G90, launching to appeal to photographers and videographers alike.

The new mirrorless system camera, which updates the Lumix G80 from back in 2016, brings an updated 20-megapixel sensor, a new design with dedicated quick-access buttons, 3.5mm headphone and microphone jacks, and unlimited video recording.

Yep, Panasonic is biting the bullet when it comes to tax, opting to drop the G90 into the video category (which incurs more tax) for the sake of opening up the recording capability. It'll shoot 4K at 30fps (and 100Mbps) or Full HD (1080p) at up to 120fps for half/quarter time slow-motion.

Elsewhere the Lumix G90 brings super-fast autofocus, including the Eye AF mode - which tracks a subject's eyes for pin-sharp portraits - as seen in the Lumix S1 full-frame mirrorless line-up.

There's even in-camera charging via Micro-USB for easy charging when you're on the go, while a vari-angle LCD touchscreen and large-magnification electronic viewfinder ensure versatility and ease of use.

Many of the G90's features, such as the 20MP sensor at its heart, are adapted from the higher-spec Lumix G9 model. That's good news for those looking for top quality without such a hefty price tag.

We took a look at the Lumix G90 ahead of its unveiling. To see what we made of the camera, follow this link to our Panasonic Lumix G90 / G95 hands-on.

The Panasonic Lumix G90 will go on sale in June 2019, priced £899 body-only, £1079.99 with 12-60mm kit lens, and £1259.99 with updated 14-140mm lens.