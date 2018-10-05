Best photo places in Nottingham: Spots you’ll want to snap

A thriving and bustling city smack bang in the middle of England, this East Midlands city has so many things to point your camera at. Whether you like classic architecture, street scenes or want to be close to beautiful rolling countryside, Nottingham is a great place to begin.

We’ve teamed up with Panasonic Lumix and Jessops to showcase some of the best spots in the UK to take pictures. Whether you’re using your phone to snap your shots, or using a great camera like the brand new Panasonic Lumix GX9, you’ll find something to inspire you here.

Join us in Nottingham! Allow yourself to be captivated by the sights of Robin Hood’s home city of Nottingham; join us at 10:30am on Sunday 14 October for an exclusive photographic walk around this stunning medieval city. With the expert guidance of a LUMIX Ambassador, learn how to take the very best photos whilst you explore the hidden gems of the city. Following the walk, which will last for approximately two hours, you will have the opportunity to print your favourite picture free of charge at the Jessops Nottingham store. To secure your space on the walk, please email events@jessops.com with your name, contact details and the subject heading Nottingham Lumix Hidden Cities Walk.

The Lumix GX9 is the ideal companion for those who like to travel. It’s got tonnes of great features which make it superb for amateur photographers who crave a professional experience. With a compact body mixed with high-end technology, the Lumix G9 is a top choice for street-style photography.

With that in mind, we’ve got a Lumix GX9 up for grabs for the best city photography taken in each of the following cities: Nottingham, Cardiff, Newcastle, Bristol, Oxford, Glasgow, Liverpool, Exeter, Belfast and Bromley.

Every week, we’re publishing some great photo spots from the cities mentioned to give you some inspiration to get started with. We’d love to see what you come up with yourself. All you need to do enter is either share your images on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #lumixhiddencities or email them to us at lumixhiddencities@pocket-lint.com.

The best images from all the entries from each city will be in with a chance of winning a Lumix GX9 camera, which will help make your next shots even better. They will also be printed on canvas and displayed in the local Jessops store.

A hidden maze of over 500 original sandstone caves right underneath the streets of Nottingham, the City of Caves is the very definition of #lumixhiddencities. Delve deep underground to learn more about the social history of the caves, which has been used for lots of different purposes over the years. Of course, it’s also a great place to take pictures – especially if you like a challenge.

Photo Tip: Get down low to create unusual and imposing angles when shooting in tight spaces to create an exaggerated look.

This beautiful and historic park is the oldest in the city and is full of great photographic hotspots. At the end of summer and into autumn, witness the gorgeous colours of the important collection of more than 800 trees, some of which were planted all the way back in the 19th century. It’s never been officially confirmed, but the arboretum is said to have been the inspiration for Neverland in Peter Pan, written by JM Barrie. With that in mind, it’s sure to get your creative juices flowing.

Photo Tip: Take creative portraits in places like this by using the surroundings to frame your subject.

We could hardly write about Nottingham without mentioning Sherwood Forest. This iconic location is famously associated with Robin Hood, but today it’s one of the best places in Nottingham to take your camera. You might want to head straight for the “Major Oak”, which is rumoured to be Robin Hood’s main hideout and is somewhere between 800 and 1000 years old.

Photo Tip: Waiting for ideal weather locations can be frustrating, but worth the wait. Misty mornings with strong sunlight in the background creates atmospheric landscapes.

This Elizabethan country house is a beautiful location and is a sure-fire place to generate some classic landscape and architecture shots. You can also find a herd of deer in the surrounding parklands, which are also extremely photogenic. The grounds are often used for a variety of events, such as festivals and concerts – which is always worth photographing if you like people, music and action shots.

Photo Tip: Use a wide-angle lens when shooting architecture to cram in as much detail as possible.

You won’t find many places more Insta-worthy in Nottingham than Hockley Arts Club. With neon signs, gorgeous cocktails and a third-floor “electric garden”, then you’re really spoiled for choice when it comes to photography. Selfies, food, fashion, and candid snaps are all an option here – but which will you choose?

Photo Tip: Home in on small details like an individual neon sign to create interesting still-life shots – combine a bunch together for a great collage effect.

If you’re looking for street-style photography, Sneinton Market is the place to be in Nottingham. With a host of independent businesses - which includes artists, places to grab some food and even a circus skills school and a hip hop school – so you should find plenty of interesting things to point your lens at.

Photo Tip: For street-style portraits, look for a graffiti wall to use as a backdrop. Overcast skies are great for this style of photography, with the flat light creating a flattering effect.

This classic example of British architecture, the Trent Building belongs to the University of Nottingham. Topped by a clock tower, a stunning view of the building can be seen from the nearby Highfield Park. You might also want to try getting up close to take some interesting wide-angle architecture type shots.

Photo Tip: Use other items in your composition, such as the benches here, to create a sense of scale.

Having spent nearly 20 years hidden away behind overgrown trees and bushes, Cobden Chambers re-emerged in 2013. It’s now home to lots of creative businesses that are photogenic in their own right. Our interest lies in the courtyard area, which with its pastel painted walls and doors and suntrap effect is the perfect place to snap a selfie or twenty. It also often plays host to markets, street food vendors and street art, making it a vibrant place to hang out and capture some candid people snaps.

Photo Tip: Use a relatively wide-angle, such as 35mm, to create “environmental” portraits which show your subject in context.