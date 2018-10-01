The best photo places in Liverpool: Spots you’ll want to snap PLUS Win a Lumix GX9!

One of Britain’s liveliest cities, Liverpool is one of the most buzzing regions of the north west. That means that you’ll never be short of a photo opportunity (or five). There are stunning skylines, gorgeous architecture and more characters than you’ll know where to point your lens.

We’ve teamed up with Panasonic Lumix and Jessops to bring you ideas for taking great shots in some of the best photographic locations right here in the UK. Whether you’re shooting with your smartphone, or a great camera like the brand new Panasonic Lumix GX9, you’ll never be short of inspiration with one of our guides.

Fancy capturing the sights of iconic Liverpool yourself? Join us at 10am on Saturday 13th October for an exclusive photographic walk around this beautiful city of culture. With the expert guidance of a Lumix Ambassador, learn how to take the very best photos whilst you explore the hidden gems of the city. Following the walk, which will last for approximately two hours, you will have the opportunity to print your favourite picture free of charge at the brand new Jessops Liverpool store. To secure your space on the walk, please email events@jessops.com with your name, contact details and the subject heading Liverpool Lumix Hidden Cities Walk.

An ideal camera for your travels, the Lumix GX9 has lots of great features which make it a top choice for amateur photographers who want a professional experience. With its compact body and advanced technology, the GX9 is ideally matched to street-style photography.

With all of that in mind, we’re giving you the opportunity to win a Lumix GX9 with your best pictures taken in each of the following locations: Liverpool, Glasgow, Exeter, Belfast, Cardiff, Newcastle, Bristol, Oxford, Nottingham and Bromley.

Every week, we’ll publish some of the best photo spots from these cities to give you some inspiration. We can’t wait to see what you come up with. All you need to do is either share your images on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #lumixhiddencities, or email them to us at lumixhiddencities@pocket-lint.com.

The best entries from each city will win a Lumix GX9, which will help make your next set of shots even better. Jessops will also print them on canvas, displaying them in the nearest store.

Whether you want to create a fabulous Insta-worthy shot, or just capture a special trip, one of the following place is a great place to begin.

Could you ask for more Instagrammable location? The famous Liver Wings are an artwork created by Paul Curtis and have become one of Liverpool’s most iconic places to snap a selfie. Some even go so far as to have their official wedding photos taken framed by the art’s wings. Be prepared to wait your turn if you turn up at a busy time, but you could always try sneaking along early in the morning if you need extra time to perfect your pose.

Photo Tip: Create environmental portraits by standing back from the subject rather than filling the frame with their face. It works particularly well with The Liver Wings, but it’s also great for lots of similar graffiti walls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Meditation (@xhail_uk) on Jun 27, 2018 at 8:19am PDT

What’s not to love about a rooftop garden? Get a stunning view over the city from the heady heights of the Goodness Gracious Rooftop Garden – you can even indulge in a spot of yoga while you’re up there, too. Find it on the top floor of West Africa House and look out over the iconic architecture of the Three Graces and the River Mersey – and plenty more besides.

Photo Tip: Adding a human subject to your landscape shots can help to create a sense of scale, as well as an emotional connection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Jones (@lauraevejones) on Sep 13, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

The picturesque Fairy Glen at Sefton Park is a little oasis of calm in an otherwise chaotic city. It’s a great place to come for a relaxing stroll, while the beautiful iron bridge across the glen is the perfect photo opportunity. There’s lots of different options here too – you could go for a landscape shot, use it as a backdrop for a family portrait, or even keep your eye out for some local wildlife.

Photo Tip: Make use of photo editing apps to create light leak effects to add a touch of magic and intrigue to your photos.

This may be one of Liverpool’s most famous and iconic buildings, but that just gives you the challenge of creating something unusual. Found near the Pierhead, The Royal Liver Building is one of Liverpool’s so-called Three Graces, a trio of Grade I listed buildings overlooking the River Mersey. How you photograph it is completely up to you – exaggerate the buliding’s lines with a wide-angle lens, go in for a tight crop with a telephoto lens, shoot in black-and-white or apply a crazy filter – the choice is yours.

Photo Tip: Using an unusual crop, such as this “letterbox” orientation can help set your photos apart from the norm.

Liverpool is home to several photogenic cathedrals, but the Metropolitan Cathedral is probably one of the most unusual buildings in the whole of the UK. Reminiscent of an alien ship landed in the middle of a city, the inside is also verging on the surreal. Whether you photograph the exterior or interior you’re bound to get something to add to your portfolio.

Photo Tip: When shooting architectural interiors, a wide-angle lens is a necessity. Try to visit at a quiet time to reduce the risk of other tourists being in your shot.

This historic town hall is considered to be one of the best examples in the entire world of neo-Grecian architecture. In essence, that means that it has a set of stunning columns flanking the exterior that will look fantastic in any photo. Whether you choose to shoot up close or from a distance, including the Hall in your photograph is a smart move.

Photo Tip: Mount your camera on a tripod and shoot a long exposure at night to create interesting light trails from passing traffic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BakerBoots1980 (@bakerboots1980) on Sep 9, 2018 at 4:15am PDT

Crosby Beach is the permanent home of Anthony Gormley’s wonderful “Another Place” modern sculpture. Consisting of 100 cast iron figures facing towards the sea, there are so many different options for great photos here. You could include one or more of the figures into a classic landscape shot, you could take some stunning frame-filling macros of the barnacles now growing on the sculptures, or you could experiment with shadows and light for an artistic effect. Or indeed, something else entirely.

Photo Tip: Incorporate a large section of an interesting sky to create a sense of drama.

Perhaps you’ve heard of a little-known band called The Beatles? Of course you probably already know that the Fab Four hail from Liverpool, but if you’re wondering where the infamous Cavern Club is, look no further than Mathew Street. Here, there’s a wealth of photo opportunities, ranging from the club itself, to the statues outside – not to mention the hoardes of tourists, ripe for a spot of street-style snapping.

Photo Tip: Use a wide-angle lens to incorporate as much of the street scene as possible – try getting down low for an unusual angle.

