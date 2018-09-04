WIN a brand new Panasonic Lumix GX9 just by taking a photo

You can win a brand new Panasonic Lumix GX9. How? Read on to find out how - you'll need to get snapping yourself to win!

Pocket-lint has partnered with Panasonic Lumix and Jessops to show some of the best photographic locations right here in the UK. We’re giving you the opportunity to win a Lumix GX9 with your best pictures taken in each of the following locations: Glasgow, Exeter, Belfast, Cardiff, Newcastle, Bristol, Oxford, Liverpool, Nottingham and Bromley.

Each week, we’re publishing some of the best photo spots from these cities to give you some inspiration and there are links to the ones we've published so far below. The places without links above will be published over the coming weeks.

We’d love to see exactly what you come up with. All you need to do is either share your images on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #lumixhiddencities, or email them to us at lumixhiddencities@pocket-lint.com

The best entries from all of the entries per city will win a Lumix GX9 to help make your next set of shots even better. They’ll also be printed on canvas and displayed in the nearest Jessops store.

An excellent camera for travel photographers, the Lumix GX9 has many great features which make it a winning choice for amateur photographers who want a professional experience. It has a compact body and advanced technology, making the GX9 superb for street-style photography.

Don't forget to share your images on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #lumixhiddencities, or email them to us at lumixhiddencities@pocket-lint.com

This competition has finished.