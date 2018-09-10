The best photo places in Glasgow: Spots you’ll want to snap PLUS Win a Lumix GX9!

Scotland’s largest city is one of the best places in the UK to spend a day snapping. With fantastic architecture, plenty of interesting characters and much more, you’ll never be short of something to point your camera at.

We’ve partnered up with Panasonic Lumix and Jessops to show some of the best photographic locations right here in the UK. Whether you’re taking photographs using your smartphone or a great camera like the brand new Panasonic Lumix GX9, you’ll find lots of inspiration to help you along the way with our guides.

An excellent camera for travel photographers, the Lumix GX9 has many great features which make it a winning choice for amateur photographers who want a professional experience. It has a compact body and advanced technology, making the GX9 superb for street-style photography.

With all of that in mind, we’re giving you the opportunity to win a Lumix GX9 with your best pictures taken in each of the following locations: Glasgow, Exeter, Belfast, Cardiff, Newcastle, Bristol, Oxford, Liverpool, Nottingham and Bromley.

Each week, we’ll be publishing some of the best photo spots from these cities to give you some inspiration. We’d love to see exactly what you come up with. All you need to do is either share your images on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #lumixhiddencities, or email them to us at lumixhiddencities@pocket-lint.com

The best entries from all of the entries per city will win a Lumix GX9 to help make your next set of shots even better. They’ll also be printed on canvas and displayed in the nearest Jessops store.

Whether you want to snap something stunning for Instagram, or just capture a fantastic memory, one of the following places is a good place to start.

One of the world’s oldest universities, Glasgow University’s Harry Potter-esque architecture is a great place for a wander with your camera. Split across a number of different campuses, it’s not hard to see why these buildings have been used in a number of different film and television productions. Look out for hidden nooks and crannies to try and get a view that’s not been seen before.

Photo Tip: Use a wide-angle lens when shooting interior architecture scenes like this to really make the most of the scene in front of you.

This distinctive building is a former carpet factory which was apparently modeled on the Doge’s Palace in Venice. It’s now a mixed-use building, incorporating apartments, bars and restaurants and more. The exterior of the building remains something special for photographers – especially those that can get close in on the extravagant patterns in the brickwork.

Photo Tip: Use a zoom lens to create an abstract close-up when buildings feature unusual facades.

Known locally as “The Squinty Bridge”, the Clyde Arc, over the River Clyde, is an iconic landmark in Glasgow. The photographic opportunities to capture this bridge are quite numerous – you could try getting up close and personal to it, creating an abstract effect, or photographing it from afar to create a cityscape. You could perhaps even create a collage incorporating several different views into one shot.

Photo Tip: Stand directly underneath an imposing structure like this bridge to create a sense of scale and majesty.

Ashton Lane A post shared by YordanDim (@yordandim) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Found in the West End of Glasgow, this cobbled backstreet features several bars, restaurants and even a licensed cinema. That makes it great for street-style photography, with an abundance of characters surrounded by cute buildings. An equivalent to Dublin’s Temple Bar, you could spend a very pleasant afternoon people-watching, taking photos, posing for selfies and finishing the day with a well-earned pint.

Photo Tip: Don’t let rain put you off from taking great street shots – use the reflections and textures created by rainfall and incorporate it into your image.

Recommending a walk around a graveyard may sound a little bit spooky or morbid, but trust us on this one. This Victorian cemetery is packed with interesting historical monuments, including graves for some of Glasgow’s most-noted former residents. You’ll find it near to Glasgow Cathedral, and it is home to 50,000 different individuals – not all of them have their own stone. Have a look online to find a list of famous tombs and see how many you can find. The view over the Cathedral is also pretty special too – visit after dark (if you dare) for a fantastic view.

Photo Tip: Experiment with shadows in your compositions to add a little bit of interest

This 180-acre public park offers a number of exciting photo opportunities, including views over most of the city from Bella Hill. There’s also a number of buildings of historical interest dotted around the park, including a bandstand, the “House for an Art Lover” – designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh – and a walled flower garden. Dedicate an entire day to exploring the park and you could well come away with an entire album’s worth of shots.

Photo Tip: Try incorporating parts of the landscape into your portraits or selfies for a fun take on the classic tourist shot.

A post shared by Life in Glasgow! (@glasgow.life) on Nov 16, 2017 at 8:21am PST

One of many historic structures hailing from Glasgow’s time as one of the biggest and most industrial cities in the world, the McLellan Arch could easily be compared to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. It currently finds its home in Glasgow Green, having moved there in 1922 from its original location on the north side of Ingram Street. Today, the impressive structure is one to include in your Glasgow photographs, whether up close or in the context of a wider scene to incorporate the buildings beyond it.

Photo Tip: Use architecture as a frame for your landscape scenes, such as here where Glasgow’s High Court can be seen through the McLellan Arch.

Glasgow, we’re loving you A post shared by ilpalazzone (@ilpalazzone) on Aug 23, 2018 at 11:22pm PDT

Between Buchanan Street and Queen Street, this is another area of Glasgow famed for its magnificent architecture and high cultural significance. Perhaps the most prominent building is the Gallery of Modern Art, complete with a traffic-cone bedecked statue of the Duke of Wellington outside. There are also lots of shops, offices, cafes and restaurants around the square, making it a good place to snap some street shots.

Photo Tip: Shoot against a bright sky to create silhouettes for a different take on iconic landmarks.