Best photo places in Bristol: Secret spots you'll want to snap

Bristol is steeped wit­h heritage, but don't let that fool you into thinking it's all chintz a dainty. From graffiti glad streets to industrial works, there's something for everyone.

Whether you're just trying to capture that perfect shot or share something inspirational on Instagram you should be able to find your perfect shot here:



Set in the stunning parkland of Brandon Hill near Park Street, Cabot tower is a 105ft tower built in 1897 to commemorate John Cabot's voyage from Bristol to North America some 400 years earlier. To shoot the tower at its best, walk into Brandon Hill and head towards the pond. This gives you a low vantage point at which to shoot upwards making the tower look even taller.

PHOTO TIP: Shoot portrait rather than landscape to stretch those vertical lines even further

The expectation would be to head straight to the bridge, but while that will deliver close-ups of the ironwork, you won't get the bridge in full unless you head into the nearby Clifton Observatory up on the hill. For something a little more accessible from the city you have two good choices. For an unobstructed view of the bridge, go to the top of Princes' Lane where it meets Sion Hill. If you want something a little more interesting head to the lock jetty alongside Hotwell Road. Here you'll get the bridge and some of the picturesque houses along Hotwell Road at the same time.

PHOTO TIP: The Clifton Suspension Bridge lights up at night, so shoot at dusk or night time to ensure it stands out from the background

Bristol Marina not only delivers some great shots of boats on the River Avon, but also a fantastic view of the colourful houses of Hotwell Road and Cliftonwood. For a shot that packs it all in, head to the Marina and shot across the river.

PHOTO TIP: Underexpose your photos a bit to avoid colours looking faded or washed out or use a polarizing lens to take away the reflections of the water.

Cathedrals are always a good place to take photos and Bristol Cathedral is happy for you to snap away as long as you don't do it during a service. Again there are plenty of options available here from shooting the Cathedral from the outside on College Green or playing with the light, lines and atmospherics inside.

PHOTO TIP: When shooting stained glass windows try to keep your camera as still as possible using a tripod or if you've not got one to hand, rest your camera on a pew.

Bristol is home to the SS Great Britain, the Brunel designed former passenger steamship built in 1845. The boat is a fantastic photo spot with various options available depending on what look you are after, whether that's the masts set against the backdrop of a setting sun, or shot from beneath to get its hull in the dry dock.

PHOTO TIP: Trying to get the whole boat into shot can be difficult and look cluttered. Focus on a specific part of the ship to help tell your story.

Bristol isn't just famous for its bridges and cathedrals, but its graffiti too, especially Banksy. Banksy was born in Bristol and there's plenty of his work on show including Well Hung Lover on Frogmore Street near College Green. However, head to Stokes Croft to the north of the city and you'll find a wide gambit of work from various artists on the buildings.

PHOTO TIP: To really give the graffiti context, wait till a passer-by walks in front of the artwork.

This quaint little Victorian arcade features around 17 artisan shops that make it a perfect Instagram spot for the weird, wonderful and vintage. If you're not snapping the curiosities in the stores, the staircase at the end makes for a great portrait spot.

PHOTO TIP: In markets or shops shoot close up so the products fill the photo to deliver more focus.

Located on the harbourside, M Shed is a wharf that has been turned into a museum. That's interesting for tourists, but photographers will be more interested in the four large mechanical cranes outside on the dockside. Best shot from below to capture their structure against the sky, shooting in black and white will really give an industrial feel.

PHOTO TIP: Try and avoid cluttering the image with the buildings in the background, so shoot with M Shed behind you.