Panasonic Lumix FT7 is a go-anywhere, do-it-all compact digital camera

Panasonic has announced the launch of the Lumix FT7 tough digital camera, which boasts an impressive feature set that allows it to be taken virtually anywhere.

The FT7 can survive in depths of water up to 31 metres, so will be more than happy in the swimming pool or out at sea, is shockproof from heights up to two metres, freeze proof to temperatures as low as -10 degrees, is fully dustproof and is pressure resistant up to 100kg. Panasonic is pretty confident there won't be many situations it can't handle.

Of course, it's a camera first and foremost, and as such, the Lumix FT7 comes with a 20.4-megapixel sensor with 28mm wide-angle lens with 4.6x optical zoom. Power optical image stabilisation is built in too to help keep your photos blur-free.

For the first time on an FT camera, Panasonic has fitted a 0.2-inch 1,170k dot Live View Finder, which you can use to frame your photos when using the screen isn't possible, such as in strong sunlight. Using the LVF also helps to save battery life. Panasonic has however still fitted a 3-inch screen to the back of the FT7, which features the highest-in-class 1,040k-dot resolution.

Other features of the FT7 include burst mode shooting at 10fps, although this can be increased to 30fps using 4K Photo mode, which takes burst photos in 8-megapixel equivalent resolution. For video fans, the FT7 supports 4K capture.

Built-in Wi-Fi lets you instantly share photos and videos to social media channels, and GPS lets you geo-tag images so you can remember exactly where they were taken. Conveniently, the FT7 can be recharged via USB and portable battery packs, rather than relying on a mains socket, so you don't need to worry about running out of power when out on adventures.

Finally, the Lumix FT7 also bundles in time lapse shooting, panorama mode and can even double up as a torch. It will be available from July in orange, black or blue for £399.