Panasonic Lumix GX9 puts shooting power into a compact body

Panasonic has announced the new Lumix GX9, slimming down the 2015 GX8 model for a more compact but powerful interchangeable lens system camera that look more like the GX80 in style.

At its heart is a 20.3-megapixel Live MOS sensor without a low-pass filter, aiming to offer the highest levels of detail. There's a contrast autofocus system which claims to give you 0.07 second focusing, with shooting speeds up to 9fps that should all be in focus.

The GX9 brings with it a new Live View Finder (LVF), which is integrated into the camera body and tilts to give you comfortable options for composition. The clever thing about the LVF is that it starts focusing as soon as it detects your eye, so it's ready to capture as soon as you are.

There's 5-axis dual image stabilisation combining 2-axis OIS with 5-axis body image stabilisation, which Panasonic claim will enable a 4-stop advantage, great for getting those low light or long zoom shots hand held. The stabilisation works on both photos or video.

There are plenty of body controls to accommodate photographers' needs, with an exposure dial sitting under the shooting mode dial on the top and a rear lever for changing the AF mode.

Focus and aperture bracketing are highlights, with the ability to shoot at different focal distances - up to 999 images - so you can then choose the shot with the most appropriate depth of field.

The rear of the camera offers a 3-inch 1240K-dot touch display which also offers a variety of positions. There's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi built-in so that you're always connected and the battery is said to be good for up to 900 shots.

On the video front there's support for 4K capture at 25/24p, as well as offering Panasonic's 4K Photo function, which will capture 8MP photos at 30fps.

The Panasonic Lumix GX8 will be available in early-March and will cost £699, body only.