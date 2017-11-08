Panasonic Lumix G9 bridges the gap between mirrorless and DSLR for pros

There's a new Panasonic flagship mirrorless camera in town. And it's aiming at the pro DSLR market.

The Panasonic Lumix G9 is squarely pitched as a pro-photographer camera, with a 20-megapixel Live MOS sensor, superfast autofocus with 0.04s acquisition and 125-areas, and 3,680k dot 120fps electronic viewfinder.

A 1,040k dot vari-angle LCD touchscreen can also be found on the rear, which is more common for mirrorless models, but less so is a DSLR-like status LCD screen on the top of the body.

Image stabilisation offers the equivalent of 6.5-stops, and the camera takes Micro Four Thirds lenses.

It is capable of recording video at 4K 60fps, although one of the more interesting additional features is the ability to take up to 80-megapixel stills through its High-Res mode. That means the camera takes four separate pictures - shifting the sensor a pixel at a time in different directions - to broaden the image to massive proportions.

And when couple with a new 200mm f/2.8 Leica lens the end results have the potential to be breathtaking.

The Panasonic Lumix G9 will be available from 1 January 2018 priced at £1,500 for the body, or £2,020 with a 12-60mm f/2.8-4 Leica lens. Alternatively, you will be able to get a bundle with the body and Panasonic 12-16mm f/3.5-5.6 lens for £1,670.