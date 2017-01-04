Panasonic gets you into the action with Lumix FZ82's 60x zoom

The Panasonic Lumix FZ82's main feature is the huge 60x zoom lens on the front. Ranging from 20-1200mm, it will quickly get you up close and personal, no matter how far away your subject is.

Unveiled at CES 2017, the new model replaces the Lumix FZ72. It has an 18-megapixel sensor at its heart and is powered by the same Venus Engine that drives the GH4, meaning there's plenty of power on offer.

There's optical image stabilisation on that lens, which offers a reasonable F/2.8 at the widest angle, although to narrows rapidly as you zoom in.

Sitting in the bridge category of cameras, this is a fixed lens model, so there's no lens swapping here, the aim being to give you everything in one model. The 60x zoom has been crammed into a body that, although a little bulky is much more compact an manageable than a system camera with the same sort of range, so it's ideal for people wanting zoom without the fuss and at a reasonable price.

Hitting shelves in March 2017, the Lumix FZ82 will cost you £399 and will support 4K video recording, as well as Panasonic's 4K Photo function. This latter feature will capture a burst of photos at 30fps, meaning you can capture fast moving action and get a sharp, perfect 8-megapixel photo at the end of it.

There's a 1040k-dot display on the rear in addition to the 1170k-dot electronic viewfinder to aid with photo composition.

There's also a built-in flash and a hot shoe to support a range of additional accessories.