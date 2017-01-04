Panasonic Lumix GH5 supercharges 4K capture with serious updates

Panasonic has unveiled the Lumix GH5, first teased at Photokina 2016. Using CES 2017 as the launch platform, the new camera is claimed to be the highest quality Lumix G camera yet.

Rather than replacing the existing and very popular Lumix GH4, the new GH5 updates that model in a few key areas for a model that's more focused on quality and offers a range of options, especially the videographers that the GH4 doesn't.

There's a wide range of capture formats supported across 4K with options for 4K at 60fps, as well as 30fps 4:2:2 10-bit capture. This means there's a billion colours supported, rather than just the 16 million of the 8-bit 4:2:0.

There's a full pixel readout offered from the new 20.3-megapixel sensor, a full-sized HDMI, as well as a firmware update plan that includes things like hybrid log gamma, the format that the BBC is developing for broadcast HDR.

Aside from video skills, there's a larger 3.2-inch display on the back and an updated OLED viewfinder, bumping up to 3.6-million dots to make it clearer and sharper than before.

Lying at the heart is a new 20.3-megapixel sensor without a low pass filter. This sensor is fronted with a new shutter that's been engineered to be quieter and there's now a 5-axis stabilisation system in the body, meaning you'll get the benefit for whatever lens you attach to the front. This will work as a dual-IS system with compatible lenses, giving you the benefit of the lens' optical image stabilisation too. There are dual SD card slots.

Panasonic is bumped the 4K Photo feature into 6K Photo, so you'll now be able to rattle off 18-megapixel photos at 30fps, meaning you can ensure you get that perfect shot from fast moving action. There's also 4K Photo (8-megapixel) at 60fps.

The Lumix GH5 will be in stores from 20 March 2017 and will be priced at £1699 body only, but we've already had the chance to take a closer look.