Panasonic Lumix DMC-CM10 camera continues with Android but scraps the phone

Panasonic has announced a new version of its Android-based digital camera, the Lumix DMC-CM10. However, unlike the CM1 that came before, it has decided to ditch the communications aspect; you can no longer use the device as a phone too.

Announced in Japan only at present, the Panasonic Lumix DMC-CM10 will be launched there on 25 February for an estimated 100,000 yen (almost £600).

It runs on Android 5.0, has a 1-inch 20.1-megapixel sensor, and while it does sport LTE (4G) connectivity, it is purely for data transmission this time. You can send SMS text messages though, so that's something.

The camera is also capable of recording video in 4K, but on at 15 frames per second. Every other resolution, from 1080p down can be shot at 30fps.

There is a stereo microphone on board and the rear screen is a 4.7-inch 6.22 million dot TFT touch panel.

The processor is a 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 and there is 2GB of RAM. Panasonic offers 16GB of on-board storage and the camera also accepts microSD cards.

Battery life is claimed to be up to 100 minutes for continuous 4K/15p recording.

Whether Panasonic has any plans to bring the DMC-CM10 to the UK is not known at present - we've certainly not heard anything. However, you can set the Japanese version to English if you're planning a trip to the country at any time.