Panasonic Lumix G7 targets videographers with 4K video capability

Panasonic is no stranger to 4K video capture, as its flagship Lumix GH4 proved. But now the ultra-high definition feature is trickling down the range, with the new Lumix G7 the latest compact system camera to benefit.

The update to the Lumix G6, which launched in 2013, the Lumix G7 is a newly crafted camera. With a large grip protruding from its lightweight body (410g), the camera's DSLR-alike form pairs OLED viewfinder with 3-inch vari-angle LCD screen, making for an easily transportable and versatile system. It's certainly not light on the features, even if it does read a little like a "GH4 lite".

Tucked under the hood of that new body is a 16-megapixel sensor, paired with an improved Venus Engine for image processing and what Panasonic is calling its fastest autofocus system yet. And given just how fast the likes of the GH4 already are, that ought to be mighty impressive.

In addition to full-size 16-megapixel stills, there's the option to extract 8-megapixels from movie footage too, so you'll never miss a moment (Panasonic calls this 4K Photo - perhaps an odd name, given it's half the resolution of the sensor's maximum capacity).

On the video front 4K capture (3840 x 2160) is possible at 24 or 25fps (30fps for NTSC) in MP4 format. Drop down to Full HD (1920 x 1080) and double the frame-rate is possible, with 50fps (60fps for NTSC) available in AVCHD and MP4 formats. The inclusion of a 3.5mm microphone socket further reinforces the G7's position as a videographer's camera.

Available mid June in black or silver (the latter a Jessop's exclusive), the Panasonic Lumix G7 will be priced £599 body only, £679 with the 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens, and £849 with the 14-140mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom lens.

We're at the G7's European launch event where we'll be putting the camera through its initial paces in the wild. Check back for a preliminary report.