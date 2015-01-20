Panasonic Lumix GF7 interchangeable lens camera offers hands-free selfies

Panasonic has announced its latest Lumix GF7 compact interchangeable lens camera that's selfie friendly.

The Lumix GF7 includes a hands-free selfie mode to get shots with "Soft Skin", "Defocusing" and even "Sliming Mode". Simply flip up the rear screen and point the camera at yourself to see exactly what you're shooting.

The Panasonic Lumix GF7 has a 16-megapixel Micro Four Thirds Digital Live MOS sensor with Venus Engine and comes with a 12-32mm lens. The camera is able to shoot 1080 (50p) video in AVCHD and even allows for touch autofocus and AF Tracking while recording. There is also an option to shoot in Time Lapse mode or Stop Motion Animation.

The screen on the GF7 is a 3-inch 1040K-dot touch screen that can be titled 180-degrees and is apparently clear in all lighting conditions.

There are plenty of filters included for changing your shots including Retro, Dynamic Monochrome and Toy Effect with 22 in total. A host of modes are available to get the shot right from the shutter press including Intelligent Auto, Creative Panorama, Intelligent Scene Selector, Intelligent ISO and even Food Recognition.

The Panasonic Lumix GF7 with 12-32mm lens will be available from March for £429.

