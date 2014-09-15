  Panasonic Lumix LX100: The first compact camera with a Micro Four Thirds sensor is here

It was only a matter of time before a compact camera with a large Micro Four Thirds sensor appeared. At Photokina 2014 Panasonic lifted the lid on its Lumix LX100 camera.

As the high-end compact camera market continues to grow the competition has been getting tougher. The LX100 sees Panasonic go toe-to-toe with the likes of Fujifilm and Sony in producing a large-sensor rival with stacks of desirable features.

Key to the LX100's design is a 16-megapixel multi-aspect ratio Micro Four Thirds sensor, as adapted from the Lumix GX7, featured alongside a 24-75mm f/1.7-2.5 (equivalent) Leica lens. Unlike other Micro Four Thirds cameras this can't be removed: it's fixed, hence it being a compact camera.

There's a large 2,764k-dot LCD electronic viewfinder with 0.7x magnification (equivalent) built into the design, paired with a rear 3-inch 921k-dot LCD screen. However, no touchscreen or vari-angle bracket has been incorporated into the design.

But the design has obvious points of distinction, led by its dial-driven design. No single mode dial is present, with the retro style of a dedicated aperture ring and shutter speed control leading the camera's control method - much like the Fujifilm X100S. While smaller than that particular Fujifilm, the Lumix LX100 - which measures 114.8 x 66.2 x 61.1mm - is far larger than something like the Sony Cyber-shot RX100 III, and only a touch smaller than the Canon PowerShot G1 X MkII.

Elsewhere expect super-fast autofocus with Lumix GH4 levels of speed, raw and JPEG capture, 4K video capture at 30fps (or 1080p at up to 60fps), and up to 11fps stills capture in burst mode. Plenty of high-end features for this first attempt at a Micro Four Thirds camera. We had a more in depth look at the camera ahead of launch, to read our first thoughts follow the link below:

The Panasonic Lumix LX100 will be available from 16 October priced £799, available in black or silver finishes. While that might not sound cheap, it's well positioned against its main rivals and the built-in viewfinder and quality zoom lens give the camera a distinct point of interest.