  Panasonic Lumix GM5 adds viewfinder and hotshoe to small-scale compact system camera

Panasonic has updated its small-scale compact system camera with the announcement of the Lumix GM5. Unlike the original Lumix GM1 model, the slightly larger GM5 also features a built-in electronic viewfinder and hotshoe for adding accessories to this interchangeable lens model.

Its core feature set is akin to the earlier GM1 model, including the same 16-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor, but performance sees a boost thanks to 50 per cent faster refresh rates for super-fast autofocus and a 50 per cent brighter LCD panel too.

The Lumix GM5 won't replace the GM1, as it's a different kind of beast aimed at more advanced photographers seeking a small-body interchangeable lens companion. The 0.46x magnification, 1,166k-dot LCD viewfinder is the key new feature that will attract many, but that doesn't get in the way of the easy-to-use touchscreen operation.

Including these new features makes for a slightly larger build than the GM1, but not by much: its 98.5 x 59.5 x 36.1mm dimensions make it the same length, but 5.7mm deeper and 5.4mm taller in order to accommodate additional function buttons and a dedicated thumbwheel above the rear LCD screen.

There's no built-in flash this time around, instead a small accessory flash is included in the box to attach to the hotshoe. The design also sees minor tweaks, such as the faux leather finish being toned down, while the function buttons are absent from the top of the camera and instead repositioned to the rear.

Elsewhere there's Wi-Fi, 1080p video capture at 60fps with full manual controls included, plus up to 5.8fps burst shooting (5fps in continuous autofocus) when snapping full-size stills.

Available in November in red or black finishes, the Panasonic Lumix GM5 will be priced at £769 with the 12-34mm kit lens, or there's a £1049 option with the 15mm Leica lens instead. It's clear to see Panasonic is pushing this one as a more advanced model when the Leica name is being banded about.

