  Panasonic claims world's first with 4K 25fps wearable action camera, HX-A500

Panasonic has announced what it claims to be the world's first 4K 25p wearable camcorder, the HX-A500.

While there are others on the market capable of recording in 4K, such as the GoPro Black, they can only do so at lower frame rates, so you are often trading smooth action for resolution. The HX-A500 though produces footage at film standard frames per second.

In addition, it is capable of shooting slow motion video at lower resolutions. You can shoot 1920 x 1080 at 50fps, 1280 x 720 at 100fps and should you be willing to drop down to standard definition (848 x 480) you can shoot at 200 frames per second.

The device also comes with support to broadcast in real-time on Ustream. And the main body of the device - as it comes in two pieces, a body and a lens - has Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity on board. It has a 1.5-inch LCD monitor, but you can also connect it to a smartphone or tablet, so record and edit remotely.

Other features include EIS Image Stabilisation, Level Shot functionality, it is IPX8 waterproofed (up to three metres for 30 minutes) and it weighs 31g (the camera unit).

"The HX-A500 has the benefit of a lightweight lens piece, just 31g, which means using it becomes unobtrusive and it adds no significant bulk or weight to the user. This is a key point when you consider that an action camcorder will be used during an activity, such as ski-ing or sailing, so the less weight, or size, the better the experience," said Matt Evans, camcorder product manager, Panasonic.

The HX-A500 will be available from May for £379.99.