Panasonic GX7 specs and pictures leak out of Japan

Images and specifications of what is alleged to be the Panasonic GX7 compact system camera have been posted on a Japanese website ahead of an expected announcement soon.

Digital Camera Info claims that it was sent the pics and details from a "person who can be trusted". They follow a previous leak that claimed the body alone would cost 999 euros but conflict on the sensor size. Former reports stated that the GX7 would come with an 18-megapixel sensor, but the latest speculation says that it will sport a 16-megapixel Digital Live MOS sensor. It seems that photography specialist sites are favouring the latter.

In addition, the latest leaked specifications include a 90-degrees electronic viewfinder that can be tilted and comprises 2.76 million dots. It is capable of 1080p Full HD video recording at 60 frames per second. Fastest shutter speed is 1/8000 and maximum ISO is 25,600.

The rear 3-inch LCD is also able to tilt 80-degrees and comprises 1.04 million dots. There are 22 different creative controls, a panorama mode, silent mode, and in-body image stabilisation. Focus peaking is included. And connectivity includes Wi-Fi and NFC.

The chassis is said to be magnesium alloy.

There's no word on an exact launch date, but 43rumors suggests that more will be known in August.