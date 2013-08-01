Panasonic Lumix GX7: Tiltable viewfinder, brand new 'best yet' sensor, premium build and much more

The Panasonic Lumix GX7 bypasses the typical upgrade cycle to deliver a wholly new premium compact system camera (CSC) experience two years on from the earlier GX1 model. And the jump from one to seven can be seen in an instant when looking through the features list.

Complete with a built-in 2760k-dot electronic viewfinder (EVF) that's mounted on a tiltable bracket for top-down shooting, the GX7 also incorporates the same 1040k-dot tiltable rear LCD screen with electrostatic touch panel as found in the Lumix G6.

READ: Panasonic Lumix G6 review

A magnesium body - available in black or a silver-esque top-panel finish - ensures sturdy build quality, while a dual top dial layout - alongside a multitude of function (Fn) buttons - delivers a hands-on experience with styling similar to some of Fujifilm's latest CSC cameras.

Under the hood there's a brand new sensor that Panasonic says is its best yet - beyond even that of the top dog GH3. Paired with the Venus Engine 8, the GX7 is the first in the company's G-series range to offer sensor-shift image stabilisation. That ought to appeal to those who use adaptors for Leica and other lenses.

READ: Panasonic Lumix GH3 review

There's plenty of other tech that spills from the GX7 too: both Wi-Fi connectivity and one-touch NFC (near field communication) are on board; 50p 1080p movie clips can be captured at 28Mbps; focus peaking - which highlights the in-focus areas - has been added; and the top shutter speed of 1/8000th sec is the same high spec as a pro camera.

Pocket-lint has played around with a pre-production version of the camera ahead of the official announcement - click below to see what we made of it.

READ: Hands-on: Panasonic Lumix GX7 review

Available this month, the Panasonic Lumix GX7 will come in a variety of options: body-only for £819; with the metal 20mm prime lens for £999; or with the standard 14-42mm black lens for £899.