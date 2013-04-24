Panasonic Lumix G6: Wi-Fi connectivity and NFC bring sharing to G-series

Panasonic has unveiled its Lumix G6 compact system camera which will sit alongside 2012's G5 model. The latest model - dubbed a "DSLM" by the Japanese giant - comes complete with a 16-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor and all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a mid-range, interchangeable lens system camera.

But the lead new feature is the addition of Wi-Fi and NFC (near field communication) which, just like in other Panasonic cameras - most recently the Lumix GF6, FT5 and TZ40 - opens the door to smart device pairing for sharing or app-based remote control.

READ: Hands-on: Panasonic Lumix GF6 review

The G6 has the same resolution 16-megapixel sensor as its G5 predecessor but with the latest Venus processing engine Panasonic claims that, in conjunction with advanced process noise reduction systems, image quality is improved for the latest generation model.

The camera's Live MOS sensor is capable of capturing images from ISO 160 up to ISO 25,600 in its extended mode, and the latest "Low Light AF" system is said to boost autofocus performance in those dim conditions.

But it's not just stills that the G6 can handle. The ability to shoot 1080p movies at 24, 25, 30, 50/60fps is also available in a choice of AVCHD and MP4 formats.

As well as the vari-angle mounted 3-inch LCD touchscreen on the rear, the Lumix G6 also employs a built-in OLED electronic viewfinder. Toggle between the two via the built-in eye-sensor, or leave one or other to remain on.

Pocket-lint has had an extensive play with a pre-production Lumix G6, to see what we think of all its ins and outs click on the link below:

It's not just the camera that's new, as a kit option with a new, smaller and slightly more affordable 14-140mm lens will be priced at £949 when the camera hits the shelves at the end of May. It's not a budget model, but it does come laden with all manner tech.