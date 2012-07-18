  Panasonic updates Lumix range with new flagship DMC-G5

Panasonic has launched the G5, a new camera to sit atop its mirrorless range. The G5 replaces the G3, with Panasonic skipping the number 4 because it's considered to be bad luck in Japan. First into the mirrorless game, Panasonic has a lot to live up to with the G5.

On top of a fold-out 3-inch screen you get a 16-megapixel Venus Engine VII-powered image processor capable of shooting all the way up to ISO 12,800. You also get full 1080p 50p video recording in both AVCHD and MP4 formats.

A lightning quick focusing system, intelligent auto and in-camera processing effects complete the impressive shooting package. We've had a lengthy play with the new Panasonic snapper and have been suitably impressed.

On top of the G5 Panasonic also unveiled a pair of new lenses for its G system. On show was a wide f2.8 Vario 12-35mm power O.I.S and a 45-150mm f4 lens. The latter incorporated Panasonic's Mega O.I.S system, which is said to bring the best image stablisation Pana offers.

On top of the G system announcements Panasonic also rolled out the DMC-LX7 and DMC-FZ200. Plenty of new kit on the imaging front, then. The G5 is going to start at £599 for body only, £699 with included 14-42mm, £879 with 45-150mm and £829 with 14-42x. It should be on sale in mid-August.

Like the sound of new Panasonic cameras? Let us know in the comments below ...