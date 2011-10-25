  Panasonic GX1 coming 28 October?

Panasonic may not be being as care-free as Sony was with its big camera leaks but, despite a lack of images, we've still got plenty of juicy gossip on the forthcoming Panasonic GX1.

The big murmur is that the new Micro Four Thirds camera will be announced on 28 October. So only a few days away.

That news comes from camera-loving blog Photo Rumours, who had previously stated that the announcement would be next month.

In case you're unaware the GX1 is said to be a pro version of its popular GF line and is the same snapper that you might have heard mentioned on the rumour mill as the GF7, GF8 or the GFPro.

Leaked specs suggest we're looking at a camera with a look not unlike the Lumix GF1, a 16-megapixel sensor, a new image processing engine, high ISO at 12800, a "very fast" AF920k touchscreen, an LVF2 external viewfinder with 1,440,000 dots and a Lumix GX 14-42mm kit lens.

It will apparently be available in two colours; black and silver.

Be sure to check back on Pocket-lint on Friday for all the official info.

