Panasonic zooms in the Lumix DMC-FZ48

Panasonic has announced its latest bridge camera, the Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ48 - the update to last year's FZ45.

On the surface, not much has changed bar the odd positional change - the autofocus assistance light has switched sides for example - but it's under the chassis and around the back where you'll notice the differences.

First up, there's a new CCD on board, down by a couple of megapixels to 12.1 but one that is "hi-speed" and is capable of shooting 1080p Full HD video.

The screen has also seen improvements - it's now a 3-inch, 460k dot, display, but no FZ100-style swivel screen unfortunately.

3D also comes to the FZ48 party with a new 3D photo mode and there are also new Creative Control, Miniature Effect and Photo Style modes that give you "a wide variety of preset options".

The zoom on the camera is 24x optical thanks to the a 25mm ultra wide angle lens and the lens (a Leica DC Vario-Elmarit) also comes coated in Panasonic’s Black Box Nano Surface Coating technology.

No release details yet, but we'll keep you posted.