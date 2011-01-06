  Panasonic offers up Lumix FP7 and FP5 easy-to-use cameras

Cameras are coming in thick and fast at this year's CES in Las Vegas, and now Panasonic have chimed in witrh two new ultra-slim Lumix digital cameras.



The LUMIX DMC-FP7 (16.1 megapixel) and LUMIX DMC-FP5 (14.1 megapixel) both get 720p High Definition (HD) video recording, large touch-control LCDs and easy-to-use settings like Intelligent Auto (iA).



But, we hear you cry, how do they keep their super-slim proportions? This is done by incorporating an ultra-thin 4x optical zoom lens with folded optics into the camera, thereby making optimum use of the space available.



Panasonic has also given each of the models a nice, big LCD that offers not only a larger view of images, but also increased usability due to touch-control. The Lumix FP7 gets a 3.5-inch 16:9 LCD, whilst the FP5 comes in with a 3-inch, 3:2 ratio effort.



These Smart Touch screens allow users to enable Touch Auto Focus (AF), Touch Zoom, Touch Shutter and Intelligent Scene Selector simply by touching the screen.

David Briganti, senior product manager, Imaging, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company stated that: “Panasonic is committed to incorporating user-friendly features that make taking high-quality photos easy. For example, by incorporating the popular iA setting, allowing users to have confidence that the right setting is engaged, without having to change it themselves. And we are always adding creative, interesting options like the new Beauty Retouch mode on the LUMIX FP7 which takes advantage of the popular and easy-to-use touch-control operation to retouch faces in photographs.”



The LUMIX FP7 will be available in blue, black and red, while the LUMIX FP5 will be available in blue, black, pink and silver. No word on pricing or availability as yet.