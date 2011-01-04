  Panasonic turns to the dark side and Darth Vader for CES product launch

Panasonic has enlisted the help of Darth Vader for their latest product announcement at CES in Las Vegas according to Starwars.com.

“The Empire is headed to Vegas, baby. Darth Vader, accompanied by a legion of his finest Imperial troops, will address emissaries from 'a galaxy far, far away' for a most impressive announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show”, the site is reporting.

Star Wars characters from C3-PO to R2-D2 have been used recently to promote everything from PC World to the latest Motorola Droid smartphones, however this is the first time, to our knowledge, that the Sith Lord has been used to launch a gadget.

What could Darth and crew be helping to launch? 3D re-makes of the Star Wars films, maybe a television that lets you use the force?

As Starwars.com says: “Be prepared... The Force is strong with this one”.

Pocket-lint is at the Panasonic press conference on Wednesday and will be at CES all week bringing you the latest news as it happens.

Let us know what you think in the comments below what could Darth and crew will be helping to launch.

