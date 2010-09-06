Panasonic G-Series Micro Four Thirds camera with 3D lens

Along with a landslide of big-name gadget releases at IFA 2010, there were also a few gems that were sneaked out with barely a word. One of those gold nuggets of tech that we uncovered was Panasonic's prototype Micro Four Thirds camera with interchangeable 3D lens.

Eventually due to form part of the G-Series, the camera we saw was sporting the G2 chassis, but we expect a whole new casing to be unveiled at the official launch which will most likely take place at the upcoming Photokina show in Cologne. Panasonic was unable to confirm exactly which models would be compatible with the new lens.

The camera uses two lenses to capture a stereoscopic photo, which is then processed into a 3D snap. The prototype wasn't as small as some Micro Four Thirds models on the market, but it was still neat and compact in comparison to the brand's DSLR models. It also felt reassuringly sturdy and comfortable to hold, with the matte finish providing an extra-safe grip.



Having said that, there will, no doubt, be a few design tweaks before the real thing is unveiled. The camera was linked up to a Panasonic 3D TV, displaying the impressive three-dimensional snaps it had captured, which were sharp and bright, despite the far-from-perfect photography conditions of a trade show hall.



It's debatable how many people would actually get round to using the 3D lens, which could be seen as something of a novelty feature for those that have yet to subscribe to Team 3D. But even despite its 3D compatibility, this still looks like a highly specced Micro Four Thirds camera so that could well be enough for most punters.



Unsurprisingly, there's no news on pricing yet but we'll bring you more news as soon as we have it.