  Panasonic Lumix FX70: Wide angle wizardry

Panasonic has revealed the latest compact camera in its Lumix range - the Lumix FX70. The FX70 features a F2.2 super bright 24mm ultra wide angle Leica Lens meaning a wider range of composition possibilities with a viewing space over 200 per cent larger than a regular 35mm camera.

The F2.2 lens allows the FX70 to shoot at a higher shutter speed resulting in clearer, sharper and blur-free images even in the most dark and dingy places. Handy if you hang around in a lot of murky places.

Features include 14.1-megapixels and a 5x optical zoom although Panasonic is stating that, because of the Intelligent Resolution tech built in, the actual zoom is more like 6.5x optical by using some of the digital zoom. Faster action snaps shouldn't be a problem either because of the deblur mode which uses intelligent exposure and ISO for the quickest shutter speed possible. The FX70 can also capture HD video with AVCHD Lite.

There's a 3-inch LCD touchscreen, an autofocus tracking function and an Intelligent Scene Selector in the iA mode where the camera automatically switches to the appropriate mode according to the subject touched. So if you want it to take a portrait pic of someone, simply touch their face on the display or for a landscape scene touch a mountain in the distance. Not literally, just on the screen.

The Panasonic FX70 is available in black or silver and will be out in August.