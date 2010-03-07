  Panasonic G2 and G10 cameras officially announced

As the rumours suggested, Panasonic has announced the launch of two Micro Four Thirds cameras on Sunday: the G2 and G10.

The G10 claims to be the world's "lightest digital interchangeable lens camera with a viewfinder", sports the Micro Four Thirds format and packs 12 megapixels into the mix as well.

In the box you'll get a Lumix G Vario 14-42mm/F3.5-5.6 ASPH/MEGA O.I.S. lens (35mm camera equivalent: 28-84mm).

Other features include Panasonic's iA (Intelligent Auto) mode that automatically detects the best options for the shot at hand while, as rumoured, the G10 will sport 1280 x 720 HD video recording in Motion JPEG, QVGA, VGA and WVGA formats.

An electronic viewfinder, My Colour mode with art effects and 26 scene modes complete the package.

The G2 adds a 3-inch moveable touchscreen display into the mix and follows on from the G1 already available.

Using the touchscreen operation, once a user locks onto a subject, the Lumix G2 enables AF Tracking and will track the subject as it moves within the frame says Panasonic.

You will then be able to select the part and the size of AF area with the 1-area AF. The Multi-area AF sets a group of AF points according to the composition. While using the manual focus, it is possible to enlarge a subject by touching it and then choosing to enlarge it by 1x, 5x or 10x and then moving the part by dragging it on the screen.

The G2, like the G10 will sport a 12-megapixel sensor, 720p video recording capabilities and the 14-42mm kit lens as standard.