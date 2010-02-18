Panasonic DMC-TZ10 Camera

At Panasonic's annual convention in Munich, the company was showing off its recently-announced Lumix compact cameras. We took the opportunity to have a little fondle of the device, and snapped a few pictures of its vitals.

The camera has a 25mm ultra-wide-angle lens, made by Leica, with a 12x optical zoom and 12.1-megapixel sensor. Interestingly, Panasonic reckons that the inbuilt digital zoom might be usable, thanks to an "intelligent resolution" image processing tech that should boost quality - allowing shots to be taken at upto 16x zoom.

The lens on the camera has a range of 25mm to 300mm and the snapper can capture impacts in 4:3, 3:2 or 16:9 aspect ratios. There's also a mode that'll do all three at once, then let you pick which you like best afterwards. All the usual face, blink and smile detection and recognition options are present and correct, too.

On the back, there's a 7.5cm LCD with anti-reflective coating and 460k dot resolution. The device is due to be released on 9 March, and will cost 360 euros. We're still trying to determine UK pricing.