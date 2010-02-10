  Panasonic launches HS700, TM700 and SD700 HD camcorders

Panasonic has introduced three new 7000 series models to its 3MOS high definition camcorder range for those looking for more than the current crop of PVCs offer.

All models offer full HD recording, an ultra wide 35mm lens, Panasonic's 3MOS system with an effective motion megapixel count of 9 million, and newly developed POWER OIS and face recognition.

The 700 series models differ by their recording format - the hybrid-type HS700 records onto both its 240GB HDD and an SDXC, SDHC, or SD memory card. The twin-memory TM700 records onto its 32GB built-in memory and a memory card while the SD700 offers memory card recording only.

The camcorders can shoot 14.2-megapixel still images as well as take 13.3-megapixel still images whilst a movie image is being recorded.

Specs include 12x optical zoom, manual focus ring, electronic viewfinder, hot shoe and mic terminal, 5.1 channel sound system with five microphones and a wind noise canceller.

Available in black, the HS700, TM700 and SD700 will be available from March 2010 - pricing not revealed.