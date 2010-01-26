  Panasonic launches GPS-enabled Lumix DMC-ZS7

As well as a new rugged option, Panasonic has introduced the Lumix DMC-ZS7, the Lumix DMC-ZS5 and the Lumix DMC-ZR3 digital compact cameras.



The new ZS7 (known as the TZ10 outside the US) gets a 25mm ultra-wide-angle Leica lens, 12x optical zoom, 12.1 megapixels and a new built-in GPS feature that embeds photos and videos with location details.



With a 3-inch display it offers HD video recording in the AVCHD Lite format, with a dedicated video record button and a new manual shooting mode.



The Lumix DMC-ZS5 (known as the TZ8 outside the US) gets the same lens and zoom but a 2.7-inch LCD, video recording in Motion JPG at 30fps and does not include GPS capabilities.

Finally, the Lumix DMC-ZR3 is described as a fully-featured digital camera complete with AVCHD Lite HD video recording, a 25mm ultra-wide-angle Leica lens and 8x optical zoom in a slimline body of around an inch thick.

Pricing and availability for all models is to be confirmed nearer to their actual availability.