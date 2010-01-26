  Panasonic Lumix TS2 rugged digi-cam announced

In the States Panasonic has announced the launch of the new Lumix DMC-TS2, the next-gen model of the TS1, said to be "designed for active outdoor use".



Featuring AVCHD Lite format video recording, the 14.1-megapixel TS2 is said to "strengthen its toughness" compared to its predecessor and is waterproof to 33 feet, 10 metres, shockproof to 10 feet, or 2 metres, freezeproof to -10-degrees C and dustproof.



Boasting an airtight body protected against water immersion, dust and sand, the TS2 gets rubber padding and reinforced glass and carbon inside the camera, a thicker LCD display and an optional silicon jacket to protect its exterior from scratches.



Specs include a 28mm wide-angle Leica lens, 4.6x optical zoom, 2.7-inch display and a built-in LED light while features include quick auto focus and shutter release time, image stabilisation and face recognition.



One shooting mode we think is worthy of mention is the new "Happy Mode" which Panasonic says "optimises colour, saturation and brightness to make both photo and video more vivid and true to the colour the users remember when they took it".



Due to be available in silver, blue, orange and yellow, pricing and availability will only be announced "30 days prior to shipping date", says Panasonic, so presumably it's at least a month away from hitting shop shelves.