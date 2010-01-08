  Panasonic gets touchy with Lumix DMC-FP3 compact

While Panasonic was busy distracting us with all the 3D announcements, the company also quietly released two cameras to add to the Lumix range of compacts.

The ultra-slim lifestyle Lumix FP series now has a 3-inch LCD touchscreen model in the shape of the DMC-FP3 with a 14.1-megapixel sensor and 4x optical zoom. You can use your finger to touch to focus before shooting, to flick through your pictures afterwards and even to turn the camera on and off by sliding the lens cover.

Sadly, the second model, the DMC-FP1, has a non-touch 2.7-inch LCD and slightly smaller 12.1-megapixel sensor, but otherwise both enjoy the Lumix intelligent auto scene selector mode as well as HD video shooting at 30fps.

Naturally, image stabilisation and face recognition also feature along with a promise of no more than 0.007 seconds of shutter lag, and the FP3 is topped off with an intelligent sensor to match the brightness of the LCD to the ambient conditions.

No word on price or availability, but there'll be red, blue, navy and silver colours to choose from.