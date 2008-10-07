  1. Home
Olympus announces limited edition Evolution Kit

Olympus has announced its new limited edition Evolution Kit, containing several products from the Four Thirds Standard-based E-System.

At the heart of the kit, the new Olympus E-520 DSLR with its 10 megapixel resolution and 32 shooting modes, as well as a 2.7" HyperCrystal II LCD screen to view all your images on. It also features Live View capabilities, including on-screen exposure control and white balance, as well as the display of Face Detection and Shadow Adjustment Technology modifications in real time.

You'll also find four lenses from the E-System line-up, providing a 33x total zoom range and a focal length range of 9-300mm (18-600mm).

These are the extreme wide-angle Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm 1:4.0-5.6 (18-36mm), the new Zuiko Digital ED 70-300mm 1:4.0-5.6 (140-600mm), the 3x wide angle standard zoom Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm 1:3.5-5.6 (28-84mm), and the compact and lightweight 3.8x zoom Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm 1:4.0-5.6 (80-300mm).

Also included in the kit is the new Olympus FL-50R remote control (RC) wireless flash unit to add flexibility to your flash photography, as well as two 1GB memory cards, a swing bag to hold all the kit, an LCD protector and a lens cloth.

The Evolution kit will be available in limited quantities from sometime in October and will price up at around £1499.99.

