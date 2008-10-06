  Olympus announces cash back on Zuiko Digital lens range

If you were thinking of investing in the Four Thirds System-based Zuiko Digital lenses, Olympus has announced cash back on a number of lenses in the range of up to £100.

From 1 October 2008 until 31 January 2009, everyone choosing to buy from the range will be eligible.

The Olympus Zuiko Digital line-up encompasses lenses covering a focal length range spanning 7-300mm (14-600mm), including macro, fisheye and pancake types.

Based on the Four Thirds Standard which ensures edge to edge clarity, all guarantee full cross-manufacturer compatibility with any camera body adhering to the standard.

The cash back deals are as follows:

ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 150mm 1:2.0 (300mm) - £100

ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 14-35mm 1:2.0 SWD (28-70mm) - £85

ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 7-14mm 1:4.0 (14-28mm) - £70

ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 50-200mm 1:2.8-3.5 (100-400mm) - £70

ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 35-100mm 1:2.0 (70-200mm) - £60

ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 8mm Fisheye 1:3.5 (16mm) - £40

ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 9-18mm 1:4.0-5.6 (18-36mm) - £40

ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 18-180mm 1:3.5-6.3 (36-360mm) - £30

ZUIKO DIGITAL 2.0x Teleconverter EC-20 - £30

ZUIKO DIGITAL 35mm Macro 1:3.5 (70mm) - £25

ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 70-300mm 1:4.0-5.6 (140-600mm) - £25

To qualify, customers need to just register and send a copy of their receipt along with the original box barcode by 28th February 2009. You will then receive your cash back via bank transfer. To apply for your cash back and for all the full terms and conditions, head over to the Olympus website.