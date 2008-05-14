Olympus releases PT-E02 underwater case
If you fancy yourself a bit of Jacques Cousteau, you can now take your newly-announced Olympus E-520 camera into the deep blue, thanks to the specially customised PT-E05 underwater case.
Waterproof up to a water pressure equivalent of 40 metres, it is its durable, high quality polycarbonate construction that it protects the camera from water while also cushioning it from knocks and bumps on land.
As a genuine advantage to the underwater photographer, you can make use of the Live View function and use the large 2.7in/6.9cm LCD instead of the viewfinder.
The flash connectors allow optional use of up to two UFL-2 underwater flash units and five interchangeable lens ports allow the optional use of 14-42mm, 14-45mm, 11-22mm or 14-54mm, 7-14mm, 8mm Fisheye and the 35mm as well as the 50mm Macro lens. External flash necessary.
Price is currently to be confirmed. We'll keep you updated
- GoPro's camera tech might power future robots and self-driving cars
- Meet the Photoshop artist you'd want to be trolled by
- Light L16: This 16-in-1 camera is a real product you can buy. No, really.
- Snow pictures: How to take beautiful photos in the snow
- Sony's new A7 III is a "basic" mirrorless camera that's anything but
- It's about time: Google Clips AI camera is finally available to buy
- Canon ups its budget DSLR game, intros EOS 2000D and 4000D
- Canon EOS M50 initial review: Hooray for 4K
- Canon EOS 2000D initial review: Asserting DSLR's entry-level place in a smartphone world?
- 29 of the most famous alien and monster photographs ever taken
Comments