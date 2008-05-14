  Olympus releases PT-E02 underwater case

If you fancy yourself a bit of Jacques Cousteau, you can now take your newly-announced Olympus E-520 camera into the deep blue, thanks to the specially customised PT-E05 underwater case.

Waterproof up to a water pressure equivalent of 40 metres, it is its durable, high quality polycarbonate construction that it protects the camera from water while also cushioning it from knocks and bumps on land.

As a genuine advantage to the underwater photographer, you can make use of the Live View function and use the large 2.7in/6.9cm LCD instead of the viewfinder.

The flash connectors allow optional use of up to two UFL-2 underwater flash units and five interchangeable lens ports allow the optional use of 14-42mm, 14-45mm, 11-22mm or 14-54mm, 7-14mm, 8mm Fisheye and the 35mm as well as the 50mm Macro lens. External flash necessary.

Price is currently to be confirmed. We'll keep you updated